VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say at least one person was injured after a car hit a power pole in Virginia Beach.

Police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says the crash happened at S. Lynnhaven Road and Reflections Drive. Power lines were down following the crash.

Dominion Energy Virginia’s map showed no outages in that area following the crash.

Kuehn says one person was hurt. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

