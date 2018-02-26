Police: 2 Portsmouth men injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people from Portsmouth were injured in a shooting Friday night in Hampton.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Hampton Club Drive and Hardy Cash Drive.

While they were investigating, police say dispatch learned of two men from Portsmouth — 18 and 30 years old — at Sentara Careplex. Both men were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the men claimed their vehicle was shot at when they were in the area of Hampton Club and Hardy Cash.

According to police, the incident has “strong narcotics overtones.” No other information has been released.

