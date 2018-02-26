Pediatricians say all teens should undergo regular depression screening

WASHINGTON (NBC/WAVY) — Pediatricians are recommending that teens be regularly screened for depression.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines on depression, saying all kids ages 12 and older should undergo screening at wellness checkups.

And if necessary, pediatricians should offer treatment plan options — as well as a treatment “team approach” that includes the patient, their family and access to mental health education and experts.

Researchers have found that major depression is common among adolescents, but only 50 percent get diagnosed before adulthood.

Only half of the patients who are diagnosed with depression receive are treated appropriately.

The academy says its new guidelines distinguish between mild, moderate, and severe forms of depression. Psychology researchers have found nine specific symptoms of depression can cluster together, run in families, and have a genetic basis.

The guidelines recommend developing a safety plan as needed — including restrictions on any firearms in the home.