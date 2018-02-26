Off and Running at Bryant and Stratton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Legendary local high school coach Claude Toukene will lead the “Bobcats” Track and Field Team. He and Jeff Thorud talked about the expansion of the sports program at Bryant & Stratton as well as the academic opportunities that await any student who is ready to burst out of the starting blocks.

The spring semester at Bryant & Stratton College begins on Wednesday, May 2 at the Hampton and Virginia Beach campuses.

