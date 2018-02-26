Norfolk school bus driver charged after accident; no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Public Schools bus driver has been charged after a school bus sideswiped an SUV Monday afternoon.

Norfolk police say the driver has been charged with improper passing for hitting the SUV at the intersection of Montana Ave. and Robin Hood Road just after 4 p.m.

20 students from Sherwood Elementary were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no injuries were reported.

On video captured by a home security camera, students can be heard screaming after the sound of the school bus hitting the SUV.

The school district says the bus driver will be reassigned as it conducts an internal investigation.

