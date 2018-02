NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating at the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident in the area of North Military Highway and Poplar Hall Road.

Norfolk dispatchers say one pedestrian was struck just after 9 p.m. but police haven’t released the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

The vehicle stayed at the scene and police have blocked off the northbound lane of North Military Highway.

