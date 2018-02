NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — The deployment of the USNS Spearhead has been delayed until later this week.

U.S. Navy officials said Monday the Spearhead’s deployment was pushed back because of an “engineering casualty and poor weather conditions.”

The spearhead was set to deploy Monday as a part of a training mission called Continuing Promise.

Sailors will be deployed for three months for the training. The Navy has not said when the Spearhead’s deployment will happen.