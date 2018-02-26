New York man charged in high-speed chase from Eastern Shore to HRBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from New York is facing several charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon across Hampton Roads.

The chase started on the Eastern Shore across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, and ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia Beach police identified the suspect arrested as 45-year-old Patrick Nilo Gil, of New York. Police say he is charged with reckless driving, eluding police and two counts of felonious assault.

Gil is scheduled to be arraigned in a Virginia Beach court on the charges Monday afternoon. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.