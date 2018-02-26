In The Kitchen: Build Your Own Salad and Paninis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – So how do you like your pizza, salad or sandwich? You can get it your way at Your Pie.
Jeff Rhoades from Your Pie came into our kitchen and showed us how to Build Your Own Salads and Paninis.
Your Pie can cater your event with their mobile pizza oven!
Pie Day is right around the corner – Wednesday, March 14
$3.14 pizza, $3.14 combos, $3.14 beer
Your Pie – Wards Corner
Norfolk
(757) 502-7679
Your Pie – Hilltop North
Virginia Beach
(757) 222-7616
Your Pie – Gloucester
Opening Soon!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Your Pie.