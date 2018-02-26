Foul play discovered in Norfolk Tides Little League field makeover contest

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides are making some changes due to foul play in their Little League field makeover contest.

The organization noticed some voting discrepancies last week.

The top two teams were pretty much neck-in-neck, when all of a sudden, votes for one shot up dramatically.

It appeared that someone was paying for votes.

Shortly after, it appeared the same thing was happening with another team.

The problem is, they have no idea who did it.

“It does hurt a little bit because it really is for the betterment of our baseball community and softball community, and hopefully we’ll fix this next year and we’ll figure out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Community Relations Director Heather McKeating.

The Tides say that both teams involved were mortified and immediately sent out messages directing whoever bought votes to stop.

A poll put up over the weekend to decide the winner just ended.

Late Monday afternoon, the Tides announced The Eason Crossroads team from North Carolina edged out Thalia team from Virginia Beach to receive that field makeover. The Tides then decided to makeover Thalia’s field in the fall, along with the winner of their fall contest.