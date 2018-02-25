Western Kentucky beats Old Dominion 88-66, now 2nd in C-USA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 20 points and Justin Johnson added 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Kentucky completed a season sweep of Old Dominion, 88-66 to claim sole possession of second place in Conference USA Saturday night.

Western Kentucky (22-7, 14-2) came into the game tied with the Monarchs (22-6, 13-3) for second place behind Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers face the Blue Raiders Thursday and close out the regular season Saturday at UAB.

The Hilltoppers built a 16-point lead in the first half in front of a sold-out arena on Senior Night and cruised to the victory by shooting 59.3 percent from the field (35 of 59), including 5 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.

Darius Thompson and Dwight Coleby each added 11 points for WKU. Thompson added eight assists and Coleby grabbed eight boards.

Ahmad Caver had 15 points and dished seven assists for Old Dominion. Brandan Stith had 13 points, B.J. Stith added 12 and Randy Haynes 11.