Two teenagers hit by pickup truck in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police responded to an auto versus pedestrian accident at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue, Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 11:41 p.m. for a Chevy pickup truck that hit two juveniles. When officers arrived on scene they found one teenager that had been clipped by the truck and the other teen was hit after trying to run across Jefferson Avenue.

It was reported to police that the pickup truck was traveling northbound at a green light and had the right of way when three juveniles were attempting to run across Jefferson Avenue in a non cross walk area, according to Officer Brandon Maynard.

The driver of the pick up truck remained on scene and was not hurt in the accident.

The two juveniles were taken to a local hospital where they are expected to be okay.

Police have not released any further information.

