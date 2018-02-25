Two dead following DWI crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police Department are investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard Extension and Ridgefield Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Police say Ramona Finney and Michael Tazewell were riding in a 2008 Dodge Avenger when their vehicle collided with a 2016 Chevy Silverado.

According to Lt. James, Finney, 54, and Tazewell, 52, both died as a result of the accident.

The driver of the Chevy truck, Leon Demetries Walston, Jr. was arrested and charged him with one count of Driving While Impaired.

Walston was processed and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 384-3628.