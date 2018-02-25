Top moments from 2018 Olympic curling

There was no bigger moment on the Gangneung Curling Center than when the U.S. men claimed their first over curling gold medal. We’ve counted down the top moments on the way to that golden victory, but there were tons of other great moments for curling in the 2018 Games. Here’s a look back at all of them:

The 2018 Games started with mixed doubles curling, when the world was introduced to Team USA’s Matt and Becca Hamilton, aka the #HamFam.

While the Hamilton siblings didn’t do as well in PyeongChang as they would have hoped, the mixed double tournament was much better for Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris, who took home gold in the inaugural event.

Russian’s Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova won the mixed doubles bronze, but had to give it back after Krushelnitsky failed a drug test.

Needless to say, the news sent shock waves around the curling world, known for its strict adherence to integrity. But it worked out for Norway’s Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, who received the bronze after Russia returned it. The duo even returned from Norway to have their own medal ceremony. Mixed doubles was the start of a real curling craze, and people were learning a lot about their new favorite sport. Some people got really into it. Others were blown away by the niceness of the Olympians. Once mixed doubles was over, it was time for the men’s and women’s tournaments to begin. The U.S. women didn’t have the tournament they were hoping for, but the world was introduced to Team USA skip Nina Roth, an inspiring Olympian who also saves lives in her spare time. The women’s tournament also saw one of the great Cinderella stories of the games. The South Korea women, aka “The Garlic Girls” finished with a silver medal in just their second time competing in curling at the Olympics.

South Korea fell in the gold medal game to Sweden, which has now won three women’s curling golds in the last four Olympics.

Japan took home the women’s bronze, joining South Korea as just the second and third Asian countries to take home an Olympic curling medal. On the men’s side, Switzerland defeated Canada in the bronze medal game, keeping the Canadians from a curling team medal for the first time since the sport joined the Olympics back in 1998. And of course, the biggest, and best moment of them all – history for Team USA.

For more of a look back at curling at the 2018 Games, check out our list of the top moments for Team USA, top videos, funniest bloopers, and the definitive ranking of Norway’s curling pants.