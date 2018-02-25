Police: Six cats die, two people displaced after house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been displaced and six cats have died after an overnight house fire in the Cradock area of Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth EMS Manager Jeffrey Meyer, they received the emergency call for the fire around 2 a.m for a house located on Prospect Parkway.

The fire happened inside the bedroom of the home. The cause is still under investigation, but Meyer says it may have been caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.

No people, including firefighters, were hurt as a result of the fire.

Meyer would like to remind people not to overload their electrical outlets.