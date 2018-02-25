One dead, one injured in vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after a SUV accident in the 5000 block of Holland Road on Sunday.

Emergency communications were notified of the accident at 4:02 p.m.

The investigation revealed that that the vehicle had overturned and the driver was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes are currently shut down and westbound traffic is merging to the right lane. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

