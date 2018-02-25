Officials: Possible hazardous material exposure at Aloft Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A hotel in the Greenbrier area of the city evacuated their third floor for a possible hazardous material exposure Sunday.

Lieutenant Tony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department says the emergency call came in around 4 p.m. and their crew arrived at the scene on Crossways Boulevard shortly after.

The Portsmouth Fire Department’s Hazmat Team and the Department of Emergency Management is assisting Chesapeake Fire with the situation.

There are no other details at this time. Stay on WAVY.com for updates.