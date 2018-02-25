Northampton County Deputy hit during traffic stop in Nassawadox

NASSAWADOX, Va. (WAVY) – A Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Nassawadox late Saturday evening.

Exmore Police officers initiated a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. in Exmore that resulted in a pursuit when a New Jersey driver failed to pull over for about 4 to 5 miles ending up in Nassawadox, according to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty. Almost 30 minutes later, a Northampton Sheriff’s Deputy stopped to assist the Exmore officers.

As the deputy was stepping out of his patrol car, a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 13 failed to move over into the left lane, and struck the back driver side door of the deputy’s patrol car. The suspect’s vehicle landed in the median and both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Medics took the deputy to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

The suspect that hit the deputy’s car has been charged with a two counts of failing to move over for an emergency vehicle. He has been released from jail.

The driver out of New Jersey from the initial traffic stop is charged with felony eluding law enforcement and reckless driving. She is being held on no bond at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

