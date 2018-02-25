Norfolk inmate walks off job at the Scope, later turns himself in

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A inmate from the Norfolk City Jail walked away from his workforce job at the Scope Arena Saturday night.

Karen Pinkston with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says Tiquan Deron Eure turned himself back in to authorities on Sunday.

Eure is serving a one year sentence at the jail from credit card fraud, according to Pinkston.

Inmates in their workforce program are always nonviolent, low-risk inmates, said Pinkston. They’re often completing tasks such as cutting grass, shoveling snow or cleaning city facilities.