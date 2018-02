NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police were dispatched early Sunday morning to a call of a disorderly subject in the area of 31st Street and Washington Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 42-year-old man lying in the road suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

