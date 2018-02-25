Driver dead, passenger hurt in vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of an SUV has died and the passenger has been seriously hurt after an accident in the 5000 block of Holland Road on Sunday.

Officials say emergency communications were notified of the accident around 4 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the SUV overturned and the driver was ejected from the car. Officials say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes are currently shut down and westbound traffic is merging to the right lane. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

