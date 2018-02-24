Watch every Alpine skiing gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Marcel Hirscher was the only Alpine skier to win multiple gold medals in PyeongChang. The Austrian clocked the fastest time in both giant slalom and combined.

Olympic giant slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin was the only U.S. Alpine skier to earn a gold medal.

Watch the winning run of every gold medalist from the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Men’s combined: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Men’s downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)

Women’s giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Men’s super-G: Matthias Mayer (Austria)

