Vehicle stop leads to drug arrest in Manteo

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man was arrested following a traffic stop in Manteo where cocaine was found in his vehicle.

On Feb. 21, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office Impact team was working in the area of Harriot Street and Groundhog Lane when they stopped a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Donald Eddie Beckwith. During the search of his vehicle, an amount of cocaine was located and seized.

Beckwith was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and later released on a $6,500 secured bond.