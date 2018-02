GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were hurt in two-vehicle accident involving a Gloucester County Public Utilities truck Friday.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials say they got the call for the accident around 1 p.m. on Hickory Fork Road. Crews got on scene and found both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles.

Both drivers were rescued and transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.