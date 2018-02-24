Olympic Zone Web Exclusive: The best of ‘Julia’s Best in Snow’

Julia Mancuso gave us an expansive look at all that South Korea has to offer over the duration of the Winter Olympics. Take a look back at the best moments from her series ‘Julia’s Best in Snow.’

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.