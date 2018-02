HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Hardy Cash Drive area on Friday evening.

Hampton Dispatch said they received the call at 11:35 p.m. for a shooting at the intersection of Hardy Cash Drive and Hampton Club Drive.

The injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to dispatch.

There are no other details at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.