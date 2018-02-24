Two people hit by a car at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were hit by a car when they were trying to cross a street at the Oceanfront Saturday night.

Police say the accident happened near the 3500 block of Pacific Avenue.

Working a Auto-Pedestrian accident 3300-3500 blk Pacific Ave. Please avoid area. Roads are diverted for investigation. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 24, 2018

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim, a woman, has serious injuries while the second victim, a man, has life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

