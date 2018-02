NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Glenwood Park area of the city.

Dispatch received an emergency call at 5:16 a.m. for a shooting in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side one person was shot and suffers from non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding this incident.

