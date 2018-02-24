Man killed in motorcycle accident in Portsmouth

By Published: Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in an motorcycle accident in Portsmouth Saturday evening.

Portsmouth Dispatchers say police are still on the scene in the 400 block of Hancock Avenue investigating the accident.

They were called to the scene around 5 p.m. There were no other vehicles involved.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.