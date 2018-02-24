Man killed in motorcycle accident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in an motorcycle accident in Portsmouth Saturday evening.

Portsmouth Dispatchers say police are still on the scene in the 400 block of Hancock Avenue investigating the accident.

They were called to the scene around 5 p.m. There were no other vehicles involved.

Officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident at Hancock Ave/Tazewell St. This is a single vehicle accident. Dispatch received the 911 call at 5:14pm. Medics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. No additional info is available at this time. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 24, 2018

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

