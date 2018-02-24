Hundreds go bald for a good cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a “day to shave” in Virginia Beach for the 15th annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for pediatric cancer research.

There was no hesitation for Caitlin Brocato moments before her electric blue locks fell. The reason for saying goodbye: her five-year-old daughter Kimber.

“When Kimber got diagnosed, it was really scary and really hard,” Brocato said. “But everybody at CHKD and everybody that we’ve met has been so awesome to us and so helpful.”

On March 27th, 2017, Kimber was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma or bone cancer. Just yesterday, her family learned she is now cancer free. That’s why her parents joining the roughly 200 people who are braving the bald.

“Unfortunately we’re a large community of childhood cancer, kids that are in treatment or are survivors, but we are there for each other and we’re very tight-knit,” said Sarah Rostock, one of the organizers.

She’s experienced the benefits of the fundraiser first-hand.

Rostock said, “I unfortunately relapsed with the same form of leukemia. I actually benefited from the St. Baldrick’s research grant that CHKD received.”

CHKD has received more than $400,000 from St. Baldricks in the last 10 years, according to one of Rostock’s nurses, Ellen Vasser.

Vasser said,” We have seen first-hand how important research is to improving the outcomes of our patients.

Event organizers say their goal this year is to raise $175,000.