Hampton police searching for suspect connected to Sears burglary

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the suspect connected to a commercial burglary in the 5200 block of West Mercury Blvd.

On Feb. 23, dispatchers received a call at 4:03 a.m. for an alarm activation at the Sears Department Store.

The investigation revealed that the unknown suspect was operating a red Ford pick-up truck, when he struck the exterior doors of the vehicle. The suspect entered the business and removed several items before leaving the scene in the vehicle.

The suspect was least seen driving the pick-up truck with possible damage to the rear.

Anyone with any information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.