Hampton man sentenced for robbery and obstruction

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison for armed robbery and obstructing his federal prosecution on Friday.

Court documents say that 24-year-old Jesse Lockhart, robbed an Exxon gas station in Hampton armed with a firearm. During the robbery, Lockhart dropped a package of cigarettes that he stolen from the store.

Forensic technicians recovered his left palm print from the cigarette package, and Lockhart was later arrested

Lockhart along with his mother Germekia Lockhart, 40, and girlfriend Tamara Washington, 34, executed a plan to falsify evidence in Lockhart’s federal case. They all agreed to obtain a replica air-soft firearm and provide it to federal authorities.

Washington, a sheriff’s deputy, purchased a look-alike airsoft pistol from the internet and modified it so it would look real. It was delivered to Lockhart’s mother.

The firearm was picked up by Federal agents weeks before Lockhart was tried. The conspiracy was revealed when federal agents reviewed recorded jail calls between the parties and confronted Washington.

Washington and Germekia Lockhart were both sentenced to 27 months in prison for their roles in the plan to obstruct justice. Jesse Lockhart was sentenced to 176 months.