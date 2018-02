JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Eustis is scheduled to conduct live cannon firing starting on Monday.

Officials say the cannon firing will begin on Feb 26. and end on March 2 in conjunction to upcoming events.

Residents in the area may hear a series of rounds being fired one to two times each day during this period.

Cannon fire will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.