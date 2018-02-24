Former Chesapeake senator and delegate, Harry Blevins passed away

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Mayor Richard West announced Thursday in the Chesapeake State of the City Address that former senator and delegate, Harry Blevins passed away on Monday.

Before asking for a brief moment of silence, Mayor West said Harry was “a man who was equal parts mentor, leader, role model, and so much more. It would take a speech unto itself to list all that Harry did for his students, his neighbors, and his community, but we all know Harry wouldn’t like that sort of fuss.”

The Chesapeake Public School’s website wrote a tribute remembering Mr. Blevins not only as a teacher and a coach, but as the longest-serving principal in Great Bridge High School’s 111 year history. Harry served as the Principal of Great Bridge High School from 1968 until 1991.

“Chesapeake students have been blessed with many great leaders like Harry, who have shaped our schools into some of the best in Virginia,” said Mayor West.

Mr. Blevins ran in a special election for a vacated seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in 1998. He then ran for and won the seat for the 14th Senatorial District of Virginia, an office he held until 2013. As a senator, Mr. Blevins was an advocate for education in Virginia.

Chesapeake Public School’s website also said, “In his 34 years of service to Great Bridge High School, Mr. Blevins was a teacher, a sponsor, a coach, a colleague, a mentor, and a friend to countless Wildcats. Today, we regard and honor him as one of our great legends who helped to define Wildcat Tradition and Pride with honor and integrity.”

The funeral service for Harry B. Blevins is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 24 at Great Bridge Baptist Church. A reception will follow at Traditions at the Chesapeake Golf Club in Las Gaviotas.