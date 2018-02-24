CNU falls short of three-peat; York takes CAC Tournament title with 82-73 win

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Blayde Reich scored a game-high 25 points to lead York past Christopher Newport University 82-73 in the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday evening. The Captains (21-6, 14-4 in CAC) trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but stormed back to take a three-point lead in the second half, thanks in large part to Brock Geiman’s game-high 21 points.

Reich gobbled up the paint for most of the afternoon, while York teammate Jared Wagner hit a few big buckets down the stretch to close out the win.

CNU now has to wait until Monday to find out whether or not they’ll receive an at-large bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament.