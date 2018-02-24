Boy dies, two injured in Newport News accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 12-year-old boy has died after a vehicle accident in Newport News.

According to police, they were called to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard at 6:38 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

The investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Newport News woman was driving a black sedan northbound on Old Denbigh Boulevard when she was struck by a gray sedan, driven by a 31-year-old Alexandria woman.

The gray sedan was traveling eastbound from Woodside Lane. The boy was a passenger in the gray sedan, according to police.

The two drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 12-year-old boy was also transported to local hospital, but died a short time later.

There are no other details at this time.

