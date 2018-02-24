BB&T says customer service systems ‘substantially recovered’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — BB&T says its customer service system has “substantially recovered” after an outage which impacted thousands of customers.

In a statement on Saturday on its website, the bank said they was making significant progress to repair problems blamed on an equipment malfunction at a data center. The bank is reviewing the cause of the problem to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The statement said that the bank systems are still processing updates and account information should become current on Saturday.

Officials don’t believe the problem is related to cyber-security.

There are several BB&T branches across the Southside and Peninsula areas of Hampton Roads. Customers will still be able to use BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards, the bank said.