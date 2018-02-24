Active shooter event hosted at Colonial Shooting Academy in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Colonial Shooting Academy in Virginia Beach hosted an active shooter event Saturday afternoon.

With the recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and threats, the range teamed up with Officer Dave Neives from the Virginia Beach Police Department for a one hour training session open to the public.

Officer Neives discussed how to be aware and what to do during an active shooter situation.

The facebook page for the event says admission was free and also offered free coffee and donuts.