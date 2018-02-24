1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting that turned into a homicide.

Police responded to Pollux Circle West around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of the men died at the scene.

Paramedics took the other man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say around the same time a vehicle in the area hit a parked car, causing the parked vehicle to hit a pedestrian. That person is expected to be okay.

