Woman dies following crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died early Friday morning following a crash involving two vehicles in Southampton County.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Camp Parkway and Delaware Road. Deputies were called to the scene just before 5:45 a.m.

An Acura sedan driven by 31-year-old Emma Newsom failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Chevrolet Pickup truck.

Both drivers were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital. The sheriff’s office says Newsom was not wearing a seat belt, and died at the hospital.

No charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.