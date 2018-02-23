Warning: Instant Pot ‘multicooker’ could overheat and melt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Instant Pot says they have received multiple reports of their Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, causing the underside to melt.

The company, who’s known for their innovative pressure cookers, made the announcement on their Facebook Sunday, stating they believe the problem only affects Multicookers with certain batchcodes.

Instant Pot is asking customers to stop using the product if it has batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, or 1746 on it. You find the batchcode on bottom, right-hand corner of the silver label on the underside of the product.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),” they said in the Facebook post.

You can contact their Customer Care team at 1 (800) 828-7280 if you have questions.