Virginia State Police block off HRBT lanes to apprehend suspects after pursuit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they’ve taken suspects into custody after a pursuit Friday afternoon.

Police blocked off the westbound lanes on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel around 3:30 p.m. to stop the suspects.

Traffic could be seen at a standstill, with police blocking off the entrance to the westbound tunnel.

Virginia 511 says all travel lanes are closed.

An eyewitness told 10 On Your Side that she saw an SUV being chased by police down the hazard lanes of the HRBT going from Norfolk to Hampton.

