Va. Beach police investigating auto-pedestrian accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent a man to the hospital.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the 1100 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, officers found an adult male who had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene following the accident. Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’ll release more information when it becomes available. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as a result.

