Va. Beach officials holding news conference on recent school threats

NOTE: Officials will address recent threats against area schools. [APP USERS WATCH HERE].

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Virginia Beach will be holding a news conference Friday morning to talk about recent school threats.

There has been a rash of reported threats against area schools and school districts over the past week. More than a dozen students have been arrested in connection to the threats — several of which were from Virginia Beach schools.

Superintendents across the region signed a joint letter this week addressing the threats. In the letter, the superintendents said they are working closely with local law enforcement and “have multiple security measures in place.”

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle, police chief Jim Cervera and an officer with Virginia Beach City Public Schools will address the threats at 11 a.m.

Today at 11 a.m. Commonwealth Attorney Colin Stolle, Police Chief Jim Cervera and VBPS Chief School Officer Rashard Wright will hold a press conference regarding recent school threats. See the live-stream at https://t.co/2EhraO9p1y — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 23, 2018

WAVY.com is planning on streaming the news conference live. Andy Fox will have full coverage starting on WAVY News 10 at Midday.