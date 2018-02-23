The buzz is building around Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe complex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Mayor Rick West says the mixed-use complex that will be Dollar Tree’s new headquarters will be exciting and transformational for the region.

West praised the project known as Summit Pointe in Thursday’s State of the City Address, and welcomed Dollar Tree’s executive chairman Bob Sasser to make his own presentation.

“We wanted to do something that was more compelling than just building office space,” Sasser said.

But for now, office space is the most prominent part of Summit Pointe. Twelve stories and more than 500 thousand square feet of office space will rise above Volvo Parkway as Dollar Tree’s new corporate headquarters. The tallest office building in Chesapeake is slated for completion this coming summer.

Then Phase 2 will begin in the fall and Summit Pointe will begin to compete with the likes of Town Center in Virginia Beach. It will include more than 600 upscale residential units, mixed restaurant and retail space, and a boutique hotel.

“You can enjoy tree-lined streets with apartments and restaurants, and shops and services and entertainment, and parking will be convenient,” Sasser said.

The six level parking garage will have 1500 spaces.

The project represents $300 million of new investment for Greenbrier.

“RIght along with the steel and the glass and the concrete that make up this new mixed-use development, we are a city that are thrilled with this project,” West said.

Summit Pointe is symbolic of the company’s growth since Dollar Tree moved to Chesapeake 21 years ago. Back then it had 887 stores, but now, Dollar Tree has more than 14,000.