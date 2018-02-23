The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Married couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim delivered for the U.S. in the team event and finished 15th in the pairs event.

Men’s:

Gold: Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu

Yuzuru Hanyu is the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. He was also Japan’s first men’s Olympic gold medalist.

Silver: Japan’s Shoma Uno

Shoma Uno from Japan wins his first Olympic medal in his first Winter Games.

Bronze: Spain’s Javier Fernandez

Javier Fernandez’s bronze medal is Spain’s first-ever Olympic figure skating medal, and just the fourth-ever Winter Olympics medal for the country.

Team USA: Nathan Che finishes 5th

Nathan Chen rallies from 17th to 5th place overall with a historic free skate, where he attempted six quads and landed five cleanly.

Team USA: Vincent Zhou places 6th

Vincent Zhou finishes in sixth place in his Olympic debut.

Team USA: Adam Rippon in 10th place

Adam Rippon closes out his competitive experience in PyeongChang with a 10th-place finish.

Ice Dance:

Gold: Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir cement their ice dance legacy by winning their third Olympic gold and fifth Olympic medal.

Silver: France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron capture silver in their Olympic debuts.

Bronze: Team USA’s Maia and Alex Shibutani

Team USA’s Maia and Alex Shibutani win their second bronze medals of the Games after also capturing bronze in the team event.

Team USA: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finish fourth

Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed fourth overall at their first Winter Games.

Team USA: Madison Chock and Evan Bates place ninth

Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates finish ninth in their second Winter Olympic appearance together.

Ladies:

Gold: OAR’s Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova wins the first medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia at age 15. She’s the second-youngest person to ever win this event.

Silver: OAR’s Yevgenia Medvedeva

Yevgenia Medvedeva, who trains with Zagitova, took home the silver medal. She also won a team event silver medal with the OAR.

Bronze: Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond took home the bronze, adding to her team event gold she won earlier in the Games.

Team USA: Bradie Tennell in 9th place

Reigning U.S. national champion finished ninth in her Olympic debut. She also won a bronze in the team event.

Team USA: Mirai Nagasu places 10th

Mirai Nagasu, competing at her second Olympics, finished 10th overall. She also won a bronze in the team event.

Team USA: Karen Chen finishes 11th

Karen Chen finished 11th in her Olympic debut.