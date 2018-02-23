Teen charged with making threats against Hyde County school

SWAN QUARTER, N.C (WNCT) — A student has been arrested after the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office said he made social media threats against Mattamuskeet Early College High School and another school outside of Hyde County.

Malik Shaw, 19, has been charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property.

The threat was identified by another student on Feb. 19 on Snapchat. The post shows a man holding a firearm with the caption ‘Mattamuskeet Wed. 1:30.”

Shaw is a student at Mattamuskeet Early College.

Shaw is under arrest at this time. He is set to appear before a magistrate to determine his conditions of release.

The investigation was a joint effort between Hyde County Sheriffs Office and State Bureau of Investigation.