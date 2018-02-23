Suspect wanted for attempting to rob woman at gunpoint at drive-thru ATM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a female suspect who tried to rob a victim at gunpoint at a drive-thru ATM.

Police say the robbery happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank in the 11000 block of Warwick Blvd.

The victim told police that she was approached at the ATM by a female suspect, who tapped on the victim’s driver’s side window demanding money.

The victim was then able to put her vehicle in reverse and left the area unharmed.

The suspect was last seen running toward a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or submit a tip through http://www.p3tips.com. All tipsters remain anonymous and never have to testify in court. If the tips leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.