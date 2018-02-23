Skate Lessons With Sasha

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every Olympian has to get their start at some point and many of them took to their sport when they were very young. Kerri Furey got a private lesson at Chilled Ponds from a young skater named Sasha and, at just five years old, you can already see she has all the commitment and personality to reach the podium one day.

