Sam Ftorek enjoys life after retirement- playing for the Admirals, and his dad

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Every time you bring Sam Ftorek’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony speech, he’ll say he just has to “eat crow.” It was January 15, when Ftorek was inducted into the East Coast Hockey League Hall of Fame.

Paraphrasing, Ftorek mentioned how it’s not that easy for anyone to get another shot at playing.

Who’da thunk it? Barely a month after retirement, following a short-lived coaching stint, Ftorek is back on the ice, now a defenseman for the Norfolk Admirals.

“It’s amazing,” said the 43-year old, “I can actually have a kid on this team.”

It’s true, Ftorek is 21 years older than the youngest player on the team, but he can still play. Just as the head coach, and his father, Robbie Ftorek.

“He can pass the puck and shoot the puck. So, he’s helping,” said Robbie Ftorek, who’s team is right in the thick of a playoff hunt. Sam Ftorek, who has 17 professional seasons under his belt, played 14 years in the ECHL, and still holds the record for games played (837 when he retired).

He says it’s not only been an easy transition playing for pops, but it’s also been special. “It’s awesome,” said Ftorek. “I grew up when he was away alot, because he was playing. So, when he got to see me play, it was a special occasion. So, now he gets to see me play every night.”